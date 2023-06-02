A 3-year-old Palestinian child was seriously injured and a man was hurt by shots fired by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) and Palestinian authorities said this on Friday.

The child’s condition was critical, a hospital spokesman said.

The Palestinian authorities said the injured, a father and his son, were sitting in a car when they came under fire.

The 40-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Ramallah, while his son was ferried to an Israeli hospital by helicopter.

The IDF claimed that it was responding to an attack on a village occupied by Israeli settlers that came under fire.

The IDF published an indistinct video clip intended to show the attackers.

“The IDF regrets harm to non-combatants and is committed to doing everything in its power to prevent such incidents.

ALSO READ: Israeli forces arrest family members of escaped Palestinian prisoners

“The incident is under review,’’ it said, adding that troops were searching for the assailants.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories has been extremely tense for months, with repeated clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military in the West Bank.

The Israeli army has killed 118 Palestinians since the beginning of 2023, while 18 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian were killed in attacks by Palestinians.

Israel took control of the Palestinian territories of West Bank and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

