More than 9,600 people have died in the twin quake that rocked border communities in Turkey and Syria.
The earthquake which is now in its third day has killed atleast 7,108 people have died in Turkey, while at least 2,530 have been killed in Syria.
Turkish President Recep Erdogan, according to Anadolu news agency, will go to the country’s southern region to inspect areas struck by the earthquakes.
He also declared a three months state emergency across 10 of the affected areas.
Governments of countries across the world have continued to send support to Turkey and Syria including sending rescue teams to the affected areas.
