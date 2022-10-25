Suella Braverman was Tuesday reappointed as Home Secretary just six days after resigning from the same position under the Liz Truss government.

She attributed her resignation to a breach in ministerial code where she sent official documents via her personal email.

Many people, however, believe her resignation was connected to her disagreement with Ms Truss.

Rishi Sunak, who earlier on Tuesday accepted King Charles III invitation to form a government, reappointed Ms Braverman as home secretary where she promised to initiate migration cuts.

Before her resignation six days ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported how she had expressed her “unfiltered, unvanished, unapologetic view” to cut net migration.

Mr Sunak is the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to occupy the top position.

He was in the race for prime minister with Ms Truss who beat him to emerge leader. After 49 days, Ms Truss vacated the seat to Mr Sunak.

Mr Sunak served as Chancellor of the Exchequer between 2020 and 2022 under Boris Johnson but later resigned from the cabinet following multiple scandals that rocked Mr Johnson’s government.

Ms Truss’s time as prime minister was cut short by economic crisis and financial turmoil exacerbated by the mini budget proposed by her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

In his first speech as prime minister, Mr Sunak promised to fix the mistakes made by his predecessors.

“…Some mistakes were made, not born of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite, in fact. But mistakes nonetheless,” he said in his speech.

He added that, “I have been elected as leader of the party and as prime minister in part to fix them. And that work begins immediately.”

At the heart of his administration, he said, will be economic competence and stability – two concepts Britons yearn for as they face harsh economic realities.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr Sunak has appointed 20 members of cabinet.

Jeremy Hunt was reappointed as Chancellor of the Exchequer; Dominic Raab as Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice; Simon Hart as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip); James Cleverly reappointed as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Also on the list are, Ben Wallace reappointed as Secretary of State for Defence; Nadhim Zahawi as Minister without Portfolio; Oliver Dowden as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster; Suella Braverman as Secretary of State for the Home Department, and Grant Shapps as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Penny Mordaunt was reappointed as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons; Gillian Keegan as Secretary of State for Education; Mel Stride as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions; Thérèse Coffey as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs; Steve Barclay as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care; Michael Gove as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations.

Kemi Badenoch was reappointed as Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade. She also becomes Minister for Women and Equalities.

Michelle Donelan was reappointed as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport; Chris Heaton-Harris was reappointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland; Alister Jack was reappointed as Secretary of State for Scotland, and David Davies was reappointed as Secretary of State for Wales.

