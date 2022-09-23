Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Mr Wang said as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is open to dialogue and exchanges with NATO, and is willing to jointly promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

He said that the two sides should enhance communication and mutual understanding on the basis of frankness and mutual respect, and prevent misunderstanding and false information.

Mr Stoltenberg said that China plays an important role in global issues with its growing economy and influence.

Noting that NATO does not regard China as a rival, he said the organisation attaches importance to maintaining and strengthening engagements with China and has a positive attitude towards developing relations with China.

Mr Stoltenberg said NATO is committed to its original geographical location when it was established, and exploring cooperation with China in arms control, climate change and other fields to address global challenges.

NATO and its member countries follow the one-China policy and remain unchanged in their position on the Taiwan question, he said.

READ ALSO:

He also said that he expected China to play an important role in ending the conflict in Europe.

Mr Wang expressed hope that NATO will handle the current international situation objectively and calmly, instead of simply drawing a dividing line based on “political correctness.”

“China is willing to carry out necessary cooperation with NATO on global issues and contribute to peace and stability“, he said.

Mr Wang also clarified China’s consistent position on the Ukraine issue and its constructive role in promoting peace talks.

He said it is necessary to explore the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework to ensure long-term stability in the continent.

(Xinhua/NAN)