Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said Friday he had ordered security forces to “shoot without warning” in an effort to quash anti-government protests that have been raging since Sunday.

In a televised address on Friday, Mr Tokayev said lethal force without warning would continue to be used against violent demonstrators. He also blamed “so-called free media outlets” for helping fan unrest, according to the UK guardian.

Chaotic and violent scenes persisted in Almaty, the epicenter of protests sparked by a fuel price hike over the weekend.

On Thursday, the first “peacekeeping” troops from a Russia-led military alliance arrived following the leader’s request for foreign intervention to deal with widespread protests.

The Washington Post reports that Russian paratroopers helped local forces clear out the protesters occupying the airport so that round-the-clock flights could bring in some 2,500 troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Some protesters have also issued a list of demands for peaceful political change, the tabloid paper said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that dozens of people have been killed across the country with authorities saying that nearly 4,000 “riot participants” had been detained and at least 18 police officers were dead.

In his speech, President Tokayev said the lives of “hundreds of civilians and servicemen” had been damaged. He was quoted to have dismissed calls to hold a meeting with protesters as “nonsense”, saying: “What kind of talks can we hold with criminals and murderers?”

“We had to deal with armed and well-prepared bandits, local as well as foreign. More precisely, with terrorists. So we have to destroy them, this will be done soon,” he said.

Before the turmoil began, Kazakhstan was a largely peaceful Central Asian country with a population of 19 million people with a rich hydrocarbon and metal deposits. It extends from the Caspian Sea in the west to the Altai Mountains at its eastern border with China and Russia.

The country also shares a border with three other ex-Soviet republics, and has attracted hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign investment since becoming independent in 1991.

Mr Tokayev said more than 20,000 ‘bandits’ with “high combat readiness and animal-like cruelty” had attacked Almaty alone. This comes after he had earlier announced that constitutional order had been largely restored.

A BBC correspondent in Almaty also said the situation was much quieter after days of violence, although there had been some sounds of gunfire and explosions.