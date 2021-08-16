ADVERTISEMENT

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the “defeat” of the United States in neighbouring Afghanistan offers an opportunity to “restore life, security and lasting peace” in the country.

Taliban seized Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday after most western forces pulled out.

Reuters reports how Washington accused Iran in the past of providing covert aid to Taliban fighters against U.S. forces. Tehran, which supports an inclusive Afghan government that would include all ethnic groups and sects, denied this.

The new president said on Monday that Iran encourages all groups in Afghanistan to work towards national unity as a “neighbouring and brotherly” country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the reign of the will of the wronged people of Afghanistan has always created security and stability,” Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

“While consciously monitoring developments in the country, Iran is committed to neighbourly relations.”

On Sunday, after Kabul was taken by the Taliban, Mr Raisi welcomed the formation of a coordination council.

“We hope that it can lead to dialogue and a peaceful transition in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that violence, war and occupation never solve problems.