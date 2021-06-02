Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Egyptian negotiators after their devastating 11-day conflict had killed hundreds and displaced thousands.

Both sides claimed victory in the conflict.

Before the truce, Hamas militants reportedly fired at least 4,300 rockets into Israeli towns but the vast majority of the rockets were shot down by Israeli defences, fell short of their targets or landed in unpopulated areas.

At least 12 persons, including two children, were killed, according to Israeli authorities, with over 500 injured.

On the other side, the Palestinian health ministry said 232 Palestinians were killed, which included 65 children, 39 women, and 17 elderly people, and and 1,900 were wounded due to the Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip, which caused a widespread destruction of homes and critical infrastructure.

The casualty toll on both sides shows a clear disparity. This is because Israel, one of the countries with the best military and war forces in the world, has what Palestine does not.

One might wonder what kind of defence Israel have that helped it to defend her citizens in such a way that it took about 350 rockets to kill an Israeli excluding destroyed properties going by the recent conflict data.

A part of Israeli multi-tiered missile defence system is the Iron Dome. This system helps to protect the country from threats ranging from mortars (simple, lightweight, man-portable, muzzle-loaded weapon which launch explosive shells in high-arcing ballistic trajectories) to intercontinental ballistic missiles (primarily designed for nuclear weapons delivery with minimum distance range of 5,500 kilometres).

This system has been in operation since it was declared operational in 2011 by the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries. It has been instrumental to Israel in the present and previous Gaza-Israel conflict. Reports have it that in 2012, 90 percent of rockets launched by Gaza were successfully shot down by the Iron Dome.

How the Iron Dome works

The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System has one purpose: to intercept rockets mid-air before they can kill civilians. When a rocket is fired into Israel, the Iron Dome radar detects it instantly, tracks its path and a team of soldiers in the operating room launches a missile on their own to intercept the rocket mid-air.

The rocket explodes on impact high above civilians on the ground. Every Iron dome operates day and night under any weather conditions against all short and medium range rockets and can respond to multiple threads simultaneously.

There are several Iron Domes operating around Israel right now. The Iron Dome is extremely mobile and regularly moved all over Israel. It is fit to work from any Isreali Navy warships at sea.

The Iron Dome is highly advanced, setting the bar high for all aerial defence systems that were built since and soldiers operators are ready at all times to defend Israel’s skies and keep the people safe.

The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System has one purpose—to intercept rockets mid-air before they can kill Israeli civilians. We will not apologize for saving lives. pic.twitter.com/J0U8ct9bCt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 18, 2021

Had the Iron Dome not been deployed, there would have been a great invasion on Israel by Gaza troops and the losses would have been more devastating, experts believe.

This was reemphasised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the truce.

“Without Iron Dome, we would have had to have a ground invasion of Gaza to stop them (from) firing their missiles and the casualty list would have soared to stratospheric heights,’’ Mr Netanyahu said.

With Israel the only country with the warfare technology, U.S. President Joe Biden is now eyeing the aerial defence system for his country.

Mr Netanyahu suggested this in a tweet where he said President Biden had offered to help replenish the stocks of missile interceptors.

And I am also grateful to President Biden for offering to help replenish our stocks of missile interceptors. That’s so important to saving Israeli lives, and coincidentally, Palestinian lives. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 21, 2021