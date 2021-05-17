A week after the shelling began, militants have fired some 3,150 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, the Israeli army said Monday morning.
The army said about 460 of the rockets never made it across the border and went down in Gaza territory.
The Iron Dome missile defence system has an interception rate of about 90 per cent, it said.
By comparison, a total of 4,481 rockets were fired at Israel during the entire 51-day Gaza war in 2014.
There were initially no current figures on the number of attacks by Israel in the Gaza Strip this morning, said the military.
ALSO READ: Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building housing Al Jazeera, AP, other media
Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip began firing rockets at Israel a week ago, precisely Monday evening.
Israel’s army responded with a massive assault on Hamas targets in the coastal area.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post