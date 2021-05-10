ADVERTISEMENT

The Hong Kong food safety authority on Monday decided to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in Poland.

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said that the decision was made in view of a notification from the General Veterinary Inspectorate of Poland.

It said that the general veterinary inspectorate talked about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in Włodawski District of Lubelskie Region, Ciechanowski District of Mazowieckie Region and Wąbrzeski District of Kujawsko-pomorskie Region in Poland.

The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

(NAN)