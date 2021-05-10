The Hong Kong food safety authority on Monday decided to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in Poland.
The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said that the decision was made in view of a notification from the General Veterinary Inspectorate of Poland.
It said that the general veterinary inspectorate talked about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in Włodawski District of Lubelskie Region, Ciechanowski District of Mazowieckie Region and Wąbrzeski District of Kujawsko-pomorskie Region in Poland.
The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post