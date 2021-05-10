Iran on Monday issued a sharp condemnation on a weekend attack on its consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala.
“It is the international duty of the Iraqi government to protect diplomatic facilities in the country,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said, adding that this duty had not been met in Karbala on Sunday.
Iran’s protest had also been sent to the Iraqi embassy in Tehran, he told a press conference.
Protesters attacked the consulate on Sunday, protesting the killing of an activist, witnesses said.
They stormed the outer enclosure of the consulate building and torched parts of it, videos shared on social media showed.
The demonstrators also set fire to the consulate guards’ booths.
Security forces fired live ammunition to disperse the demonstrators, leaving at least 10 people injured, according to the witnesses.
The protest came in response to the killing of Iraqi activist, Ihab Jawad, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen outside his house in Karbala on Saturday, security sources said.
His killing was the latest in a series of attacks on pro-reform activists in Iraq blamed by protesters on pro-Iranian militias.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post