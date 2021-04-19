ADVERTISEMENT

Poland wants to open COVID-19 vaccine registration to every adult citizen by May 10, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

Poland has been lowering the age limit for registration for days now, allowing even younger citizens to sign up.

As of Monday, all citizens born in 1968 and older can register for the vaccine.

However, getting registered and actually getting an appointment for a jab are two separate things.

The government had earlier set the target of providing at least the first jab for all willing adults by the end of August.

“We increasingly hope that this can happen even earlier, but that depends on the number of vaccines coming to Poland,’’ Mr Morawiecki said at a news conference in Legnica in south-western Poland.

As of Sunday, Poland, a country of 38 million, administered 8.85 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Close to 2.29 million people had so far received two doses of the vaccine.

(NAN)