British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled his upcoming trip to India due to rising coronavirus cases there.

A joint statement from the British and Indian governments was published on Monday which read: “In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week.

“Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India.

“They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year,’’ it added.

He was to visit India on April 26.

Mr Johnson had already postponed the trip once from January, when COVID-19 infections were high in Britain.

Infections in India are currently surging as the country endures a second wave of the virus.

(NAN)