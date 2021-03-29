ADVERTISEMENT

Four members of a family, including two children, have been killed in an explosion inside their house in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

The blast took place at Tisri area in Giridih district, about 221 km northeast of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

“Four members of a family, two women and two children, were killed in an explosion inside their house in Tisri area yesterday,” a police official said.

“We have registered a case and ordered an investigation.”

According to the police, the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

However, police suspect it to be a cooking gas cylinder blast.

“Prima facie, it appears the gas cylinder meant for cooking food has blasted inside the house,” the police official said.

(NAN)