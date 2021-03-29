Germany is waiting to see if Chancellor Angela Merkel will follow through after she rejected some state leaders’ efforts to ease a nationwide coronavirus lockdown designed to contain a severe third wave of infections.
Speaking on a political talk show, Anne Will, late on Sunday, Ms Merkel urged the country’s 16 state premiers to implement a previously agreed upon “emergency brake” that was meant to see areas return to a hard lockdown when they reach a certain threshold of new infections.
“We must now implement the appropriate measures with great seriousness,” Ms Merkel said, adding that if this did not happen, she would have to think about overriding state regulations “in the very foreseeable future.”
“That is my oath of office, that is my obligation,” said Ms Merkel.
The threshold that has to be reached in the respective municipalities was 100 new infections per 100,000 residents during a seven-day period. Nationwide, this metric was surpassed for the eighth consecutive day on Monday.
ALSO READ: Lockdown extension looms in Germany as COVID-19 case numbers rise
“We are obliged by law to curb the infection rate. At the moment, containment has not been achieved,” she said.
Ms Merkel announced a major policy U-turn last week by taking back an even stricter lockdown for the upcoming Easter weekend, citing legal and logistical problems implementing it.
Since then, several states and regions, including the western state of Saarland, with lower infection rates, have announced that they would ease their respective lockdowns.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post