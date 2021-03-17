ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka has opened its first accredited and fully automated facemasks manufacturing facility in Kotugoda on the western Island of the country, with an investment of an estimated 830,000 dollars, local media reported on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the company said the factory, operated by Sensetronics Limited, would manufacture 3-ply and KN95 masks as the demand for such masks have increased amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The facility will provide the general public affordable and quality masks, while it is also expected to bring in foreign exchange through exports,’’ it said.

The factory was declared open by the State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceutical Channa Jayasumana.

Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry has made it mandatory to wear facemasks and maintain social distance, to prevent a further spread of the virus.

The police have warned that anyone caught leaving their homes without masks will be fined or will face a jail term.

(NAN)