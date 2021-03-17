ADVERTISEMENT

German Security Forces, on Wednesday, conducted a series of raids across the country as part of investigations into people smuggling and forced sex work, a police spokesperson said.

The police said the federal police conducted large-scale raids in several states targeting an alleged people-smuggling ring, which is said to have brought at least 58 people, including children, into Germany illegally.

“Those people, who paid between 3,500 and 8,000 euros (4,165-9,520 dollars) for their journeys, were at times left in lorries or transporters for several days,” the police said.

Police had found several of them, including five children, in the eastern town of Bernstadt and subsequently launched an investigation together with Europol.

Several people were arrested under suspicion of people smuggling as part of the raids.

In a separate investigation, the federal police forces searched several buildings in Berlin, Hamburg and the coastal town of Timmendorfer Strand, including nail salons and massage parlours.

The case regards the alleged smuggling of women from Vietnam to Germany, who were then reportedly forced into sex work, police wrote on Twitter.

“We have indications the locations were also used as brothels.

“A 43-year-old Vietnamese woman was arrested in Berlin. Two other suspects are involved in the case,” police said.

(NAN)