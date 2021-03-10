The Japanese government announced on Tuesday that it would provide 41 million dollars as aid to Asia-Pacific countries that were struck by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced this in a statement.
According to the statement, 25 countries will receive through the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) channels refrigeration equipment and transport means to expand people’s access to vaccines against COVID-19.
The ministry recalled that Tokyo already provided a total of 200 million dollars for the COVAX Facility.
This is supposed to facilitate vaccine transportation to all those in need in developing countries.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post