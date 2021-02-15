As many as 40 per cent of Peruvians are estimated to have contracted the coronavirus, an expert with the National Institute of Health (INS) told the Andina news agency on Monday.
“People who developed antibodies after infection represent 40 per cent of 32 million Peruvians.
“This means that more than 12 million Peruvians have been infected with the novel coronavirus,’’ infectious disease specialist Lely Solari said.
Peru has so far confirmed more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases, including 1.1 million recoveries and more than 43,000 deaths.
Ms Solari explained that discrepancy between the true number of infections and confirmed cases exist across the world, as testing lags behind the virus spread.
(NAN)
