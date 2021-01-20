Japan has reached an agreement with the U.S. Pfizer pharmaceutical company on the supply of 144 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus within the year, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.
According to the news agency, the agreement secures an additional 24 million doses after the Japanese government in 2019 agreed with Pfizer on the delivery of 120 million doses of the vaccine.
The doses of the vaccine would be sufficient to inoculate 60 million people, or roughly half of the country’s 126-million population.
Apart from Pfizer, Japan also reached deals with UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for another 120 million doses and U.S. company Moderna for 50 million doses.
ALSO READ: India to send coronavirus vaccines to 6 neighbouring countries
The Asian country is expected to start mass vaccination of its population in February, with medical workers being the first to receive shots.
(Sputnik/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post