Donald Trump left the White House for his final time as U.S. president on Wednesday, taking the Marine One helicopter from the lawn outside the building heading towards Joint Base Andrews.

Mr Trump did not say anything on his departure to awaiting reporters.

He will take a flight on Air Force One from the base in Maryland to Florida, where he will spend the final hour of his presidency.

The president will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden at noon (1700 GMT), breaking with tradition.

A small ceremony awaits Mr Trump at the military base before he leaves the Washington area.

Also, Mr Trump thanked his family and staff as he gave a speech just before leaving Joint Base Andrews for Florida, during his final hours as president.

“It is my greatest honour and privilege to have been your president,” Mr Trump said.

“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success; they have the foundation to do something really spectacular.”

Mr Trump promised “to be back in some form,” to cheers from the small crowd gathered. “This has been an incredible four years,” Mr Trump said. “We were not a regular administration,” he noted.

He offered “our respects and our love” to people who suffered from COVID-19.

“You are going to see incredible numbers start coming in,” Mr Trump said, promising that an economic rebound was on the horizon. “Remember us,” he asked.

“Have a good life, we will see you soon,” he said to close the speech.

(dpa/NAN)