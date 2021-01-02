China has unveiled her foreign policy focus for 2021, Chinese state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi disclosed in an interview with official Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group in Beijing.

Noting that the year 2021 would be of historic significance to China’s national rejuvenation, Wang said the country would celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The foreign minister added that China was ready to embark on a new journey of fully building a modern socialist country.

He noted that the centenary was just the first chapter of the CPC’s great cause, stressing, ‘’we in the foreign service will rally closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and follow the guidance of Xi Jinping’s Thought on Diplomacy.’’

Wang further said that China would continue to advance the major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, and focus on six areas.

“We will make our best efforts to serve China’s development strategies, and while ensuring effective COVID-19 control, we will promote better integration of the domestic and international markets and greater complementarity between domestic and global resources,” he said.

According to him, China will endeavour to create a favourable external environment for fostering a new development paradigm and implementing the 14th Five-Year Plan at home.

He said that China would continue to build a new type of international relations that is “guided by President Xi’s personal involvement in diplomacy.’’

‘’We will work for steady progress in China’s relations with major powers, cement solidarity and friendship with neighbours and other developing countries, and further deepen international and regional cooperation,’’ he added.

The foreign minister further said China would ‘’upgrade opening-up and cooperation, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Tap into the strength of China’s enormous market and potential of domestic demand.’’

He said that China would also boost global recovery with its own growth, and share with the world China’s “development dividends.’’

“We will proactively engage in the reform of global governance,” Wang said, noting that the year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China’s “lawful” seat at the United Nations and the 20th anniversary of its accession to the World Trade Organisation.

The foreign minister said China would continue to practice multilateralism, host a successful UN Biodiversity Conference, meet global challenges in partnership with others, and promote a more equitable and sound global governance system.

Wang said China would also focus on actively facilitating mutual understanding between the countries of the world.

The minister said China would communicate better to the world the CPC’s strong record of governance, the Chinese people’s extraordinary journey towards the Chinese dream and China’s commitment to peaceful development.

He called on all countries to overcome their differences, seek common development and embrace exchanges, mutual learning and harmony between civilizations.

“We will continue to work for a community with a shared future for mankind. In this context, we will seek to realise a global community of health for all and a community with a shared future in the Asia-Pacific,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wang added that China would uphold the shared values of humanity – peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.

He added that China would also work with all countries to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.

(Xinhua/NAN)