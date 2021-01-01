Read Also No Content Available

Eighteen Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike after Afghan security forces foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the eastern province of Nangarhar, authorities said on Friday.

Nangarhar Governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil said the incident occurred in the Wali Naw area of Pachiragam district late on Thursday.

“Eighteen Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike in Pachiragam district,” Amarkhil said, as the Taliban attempted to attack the security posts, but their plans were thwarted by the Afghan forces’ airstrike.

The governor added that there were no civilian casualties during the incident.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite on-going peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha.

The peace talks began in September, 2020 but have yet to bear any significant fruit.

