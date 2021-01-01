ADVERTISEMENT

Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Friday that Scotland would soon return to the European Union.

Sturgeon made this known on her Twitter page when she wrote, “Scotland will be back soon, Europe. Keep the light on.”

She stressed that Scotland had voted against Brexit in 2016 and the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union took place against the will of the Scottish people.

Sturgeon also called for holding a second referendum on Scottish independence from the United Kingdom.

With the end of 2020, the transition period in the relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union came to an end, with the UK exiting the EU.

Post-brexit

This was followed by the signing of the agreement on the post-Brexit relationship between London and the bloc which has now come into force.

In 2014, Scotland had voted for remaining a part of the UK, which was a member of the European Union then.

One of the main arguments of those, who opposed the possible independence, was that the secession would result in an immediate exit from the European Union.

This, however, seems to have been overtaken by the recent events of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. (ANI/Sputnik/NAN)