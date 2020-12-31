ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania changed their schedule to spend New Year’s Eve in Washington unexpectedly, bailing on a planned party in Florida.

The two were to leave Florida on Thursday morning according to an updated daily programme published by the White House.

Mr Trump will, therefore, not be present at the New Year’s party at his Mar-a-Lago club resort, which guests had bought tickets to, U.S. media reported.

The White House did not give a reason for the early departure.

Mr Trump has refused to acknowledge the election victory of his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, and his campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits attempting to overturn the election results, with almost all being rejected.

All eyes are on now on January 6, when Congress is set to certify the Electoral College results submitted by the states, the final step on Biden’s path to being sworn in as the 46th president on January 20 at the Capitol Building in Washington.

(dpa/NAN)