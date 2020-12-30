ADVERTISEMENT

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Wednesday hit Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture not far from Tokyo, the country’s meteorological agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in northern Ibaraki at a depth of 60 kilometres.

The intensity of the aftershocks reached four scores under Japan’s seven-score scale, reports said.

No tsunami alert has been declared.

According to the reports, there is also no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.

There were no abnormal situations in connection with the earthquake at the Tokai-2, Fukushima-1 and Fukushima-2 nuclear power plants (NPPs), NHK broadcaster reported, citing operators of the NPPs.

(ANI/Sputnik/NAN)