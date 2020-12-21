ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under construction from Russia to Germany are an act of “hybrid war,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson on Monday.

“This is indeed a variant of hybrid warfare. It is used as a hybrid war by the U.S.,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is to carry Russian-sourced gas directly to Germany, the European Union’s top economy, via a route under the Baltic Sea similar to the currently operational Nord Stream line.

Construction resumed this month after being suspended in 2019 following the imposition of the U.S. sanctions.

The pipeline is reportedly more than 90 per cent complete.

The U.S. has condemned the pipeline as threatening the security of its NATO allies in the EU by increasing dependence on Russia.

Russia accuses the U.S. of trying to block the project to maintain costlier supplies of U.S.-sourced natural gas to the European market.

(dpa/NAN)