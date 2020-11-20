ADVERTISEMENT

State news agency Anadolu on Friday reported that Turkish authorities detained 72 people in sweeping anti-terrorism raids, including lawyers and doctors.

Anadolu said the 72 are among the total of 101 suspects whom prosecutors seek to detain. All suspects are accused of alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a designated terrorist group.

The report said in pre-dawn raids, police searched the suspects’ apartments in Istanbul, Izmir and the south-eastern cities of Diyarbakir and Adiyaman.

It added that the police confiscated unlicensed pistols, digital documents and banned books at the addresses.

The suspects are accused of membership of a so-called legislative branch of the PKK which has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

Police search for the 25 remaining suspects, Anadolu added.

Turkey routinely targets alleged PKK supporters. Earlier this month, 26 school teachers were detained in Diyarbakir for alleged PKK ties.

(dpa/NAN)