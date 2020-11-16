ADVERTISEMENT

Dozens of firefighters worked for several hours late Sunday battling a large fire at a Berlin underground station. The fire department tweeted early Monday that the blaze was under control.

Reports overnight said four people suffered injuries. Three people suffered minor injuries while a fourth was taken to hospital with burns.

The blaze engulfed the roof of Onkel Toms Huette station in the city’s Zehlendorf district after first breaking out at a shop by the station, according to a spokesman for the city’s fire brigade.

Several nearby homes had to be evacuated, the spokesman said.(dpa/NAN)