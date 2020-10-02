ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian government said it plans to prolong a national state of emergency linked to the novel COVID-19 pandemic until January 31, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says.

“The proposal [the government is considering] is to prolong the state of emergency until Jan. 31,” Conte says in a news conference in Brussels after a EU summit.

A state of emergency is a common response in Italy to calamities such as earthquakes or public health crises.

It allows public authorities to act more quickly and bypass red tape.

The measure is currently due to expire on October 15.

