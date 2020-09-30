ADVERTISEMENT

Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has taken the constitutional oath before the country’s unicameral parliament as the new ruler of the Persian Gulf monarchy, according to the state-run TV.

The oath-taking makes the crown prince the 16th Emir of Kuwait.

His appointment was declared after the government’s emergency meeting that took place late on Tuesday following the news of the death of Emir Sabah IV.

“Our country is currently passing through a sensitive time. I promise the Kuwaiti citizens to preserve the unity of the country and act for its security and stability,” the emir said during his inauguration ceremony.

The new emir stressed that Kuwait would remain a state ruled by the law and government structures.

According to Kuwait’s legislation, the heir to the throne automatically becomes the country’s new ruler after the death of the previous one.

However, his powers enter into force only after a swearing-in ceremony before the National Assembly.

Emir Sabah IV had ruled Kuwait since 2006.

He briefly served as prime minister and foreign minister for several decades before that.

The 91-year-old was hospitalised in Kuwait on July 18 for surgery, reportedly to remove two tumours, and later flown to the U.S. for further treatment.

Sheikh Nawaf was born on June 25, 1937. He had served as the minister of interior from 1978 to 1988 when he was appointed as minister of defence.

On Oct. 16, 2003, a royal decree was issued to name Sheikh Nawaf as first deputy prime minister and minister of interior.

On Feb. 7, 2006, he was named crown prince.

Kuwait’s late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 91 on Tuesday.

