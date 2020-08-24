Iran fixes June 2021 for presidential election

Iran on Map. [Photo credit: Operation World]

The Iran’s Interior Ministry on Monday fixed the country’s presidential election for June 18, 2021.

The head of the electoral office, Jamal Araf, said given the coronavirus crisis, it remained unclear how the election campaign and voting would take place.

According to Mr Araf, the Foreign Ministry will gather information from countries that also conducted elections during the pandemic.

However, after two terms in office, President Hassan Rowhani cannot stand for re-election.

Monitors expect a three-way competition between candidates from the reformers, conservatives and hardliners.

Possible candidates are already being discussed on social media, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif, Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, former Presidents Mohammad Khatami and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Iran President, Hassan Rowhani

None of these expected candidates have, however, officially announced their candidacy.

(dpa/NAN)

