COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months

Germany’s official coronavirus caseload, on Wednesday, witnessed its sharpest daily jump since early May.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the government’s agency for disease control, reported 1,226 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country, so far, to 218,519.

A peak in the outbreak was reached in early April when the RKI reported over 6,000 new cases in a day.

Over 9,200 people have died after catching the virus in Germany.

On Thursday, Germany’s Health Minister, Jens Spahn, told the Deutschlandfunk radio broadcaster, while commenting on the rising cases.

“This is worrying, without a doubt.

“Here we see that, as a result of returning travellers, as well as parties of all kinds, we have smaller and larger outbreaks in almost all regions of the country,’’ Spahn said.

The minister urged citizens to remain “very, very vigilant”.

Germany’s rising coronavirus numbers follow the easing of restrictions and the relaunch of travel across much of Europe.

It remains to be seen what effect the country’s gradual return to schools, after the summer break, will have on the trend, with the 16 states taking varying precautionary measures.

On Wednesday, students in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, returned to class.

The western state is the first region to make masks mandatory even during lessons, with other state authorities, including Berlin, having taken a softer approach.

(dpa/NAN)