Trump evacuated from White House briefing room following shooting

A shooting outside the White House fence on Monday evening prompted security agents to suddenly usher U.S. President Donald Trump out of the briefing room.

Mr Trump was minutes into his daily news conference when the shooting began and Secret Service agents were seen escorting him out of the room.

He returned several minutes later and said law enforcement officers had shot a suspect who he said had been armed.

“It was a shooting outside of the White House. Law enforcement shot someone, seems to be the suspect and the suspect is now on the way to the hospital.

“It seems to be very well under control. But there was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital.

“I don’t know the condition of the person,” he said, adding that no one else was injured in the incident.

The president lauded the swift response of the Secret Service, which he said would provide more details on the shooting later.

Mr Trump added that he was taken to the Oval Office outside the briefing room after he was led out.

Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and the Director, Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, who were present, were also taken out of the room.

