Six killed in south-western Pakistan blast, multiple wounded

The President of Pakistan; Dr. Arif Alvi [PHOTO CREDIT: @PresOfPakistan]
The President of Pakistan; Dr. Arif Alvi [PHOTO CREDIT: @PresOfPakistan]

At least six people on Monday were reportedly killed and more than a dozen wounded in a bomb blast in South-Western Pakistan, an official said.

A bomb planted on a motorbike went off in the heart of the city of Chaman, which borders Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

According to the regional police official, Mohammad Iqbal, at least six people were killed and 20 others were wounded in the blast.

“I’m afraid the number of dead will go up,” he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, so far.

Violence by Islamist militants and ethnic Baloch rebels has recently surged across Pakistan, especially in Balochistan, the largest and most volatile province of the country. which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

READ ALSO: Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign as COVID-19 infections decline

The province faces a multifaceted threat from jihadist groups, including the Taliban, Sunni sectarian militants targeting Shiite Muslims, and nationalist insurgents seeking the independence of their province.

However, attacks against workers from other provinces, especially those working on projects initiated by China under a 62-billion-dollar investment plan, were common.

Balochistan has seen a surge in terror attacks in recent months, with militants attacking a luxury hotel, a military convoy and members of the minority Shiite community.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application