Six killed in south-western Pakistan blast, multiple wounded

At least six people on Monday were reportedly killed and more than a dozen wounded in a bomb blast in South-Western Pakistan, an official said.

A bomb planted on a motorbike went off in the heart of the city of Chaman, which borders Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

According to the regional police official, Mohammad Iqbal, at least six people were killed and 20 others were wounded in the blast.

“I’m afraid the number of dead will go up,” he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, so far.

Violence by Islamist militants and ethnic Baloch rebels has recently surged across Pakistan, especially in Balochistan, the largest and most volatile province of the country. which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The province faces a multifaceted threat from jihadist groups, including the Taliban, Sunni sectarian militants targeting Shiite Muslims, and nationalist insurgents seeking the independence of their province.

However, attacks against workers from other provinces, especially those working on projects initiated by China under a 62-billion-dollar investment plan, were common.

Balochistan has seen a surge in terror attacks in recent months, with militants attacking a luxury hotel, a military convoy and members of the minority Shiite community.

(dpa/NAN)