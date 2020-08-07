Many feared dead as Indian plane crashes

Air India (Photo Credit: Bhubaneswar Buzz)
Air India (Photo Credit: Bhubaneswar Buzz)

Fifteen passengers and a pilot have been reported dead after an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway at Calicut international airport in Kerala.

According to Indian media, the plane with nearly 200 people on board from Dubai, broke into two upon landing.

The incident happened around 19:00 local time (14:30 BTS) amid heavy rainfall in the region.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the plane crash, saying he was pained by the accident.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he wrote.

Also, Kerala governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

READ ALSO: Pipeline Explosion: Lagos govt opens relief camp for victims

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives following the crashlanding of #AirIndiaExpress flight at Karipur. My prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said the government was taking all steps to rescue other victims.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application