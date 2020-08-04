South Korea’s heavy rain leaves 13 dead, 13 missing

Typhoon Mitag left floods and landslides in its wake after it lashed South Korea [PHOTO: phys.org]
Typhoon Mitag left floods and landslides in its wake after it lashed South Korea [PHOTO: phys.org]

Heavy rain in South Korea, which lasted for four straight days, has left 13 people dead and 13 others missing as of Tuesday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

As of 10.30 a.m. local time, 13 people have been found dead and 13 others missing, with seven wounded because of the downpour that continued since August 1 in the country’s central region, including Seoul and the metropolitan area.

A total of 1,025 people from 629 households were forced to evacuate their homes, including 555 residents in North Chungcheong province, 391 in Gyeonggi province surrounding Seoul, 70 in Gangwon province and nine in Seoul.

About 5,751 hectares of farmland were swamped or buried, while 2,958 cases of property damages were reported, including 1,483 private assets and 1,475 public facilities.

READ ALSO: Three killed, 13 injured as suicide bombers attack Borno mosque

Houses, cattle sheds, warehouses and agricultural plastic houses were flooded or engulfed by landslides, while roads, railways, bridges and water reservoirs were destroyed or damaged.

More than half of the damaged properties were restored, with over 25,000 police officers, firefighters, government officials and volunteers mobilised.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application