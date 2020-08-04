South Korea’s heavy rain leaves 13 dead, 13 missing

Related News

Heavy rain in South Korea, which lasted for four straight days, has left 13 people dead and 13 others missing as of Tuesday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

As of 10.30 a.m. local time, 13 people have been found dead and 13 others missing, with seven wounded because of the downpour that continued since August 1 in the country’s central region, including Seoul and the metropolitan area.

A total of 1,025 people from 629 households were forced to evacuate their homes, including 555 residents in North Chungcheong province, 391 in Gyeonggi province surrounding Seoul, 70 in Gangwon province and nine in Seoul.

About 5,751 hectares of farmland were swamped or buried, while 2,958 cases of property damages were reported, including 1,483 private assets and 1,475 public facilities.

Houses, cattle sheds, warehouses and agricultural plastic houses were flooded or engulfed by landslides, while roads, railways, bridges and water reservoirs were destroyed or damaged.

More than half of the damaged properties were restored, with over 25,000 police officers, firefighters, government officials and volunteers mobilised.

(Xinhua/NAN)