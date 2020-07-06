With nearly 700,000 coronavirus cases, India is third worst-hit

Coronavirus File Photo
Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

India has overtaken Russia with the world’s third-highest number of novel coronavirus cases, at almost 700,000, the latest data showed on Monday.

Report says the outbreak shows no sign of slowing.

Health ministry data showed over 23,000 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours, down slightly from Sunday’s record increase of almost 25,000.

There have been almost 20,000 deaths in India since the first case was detected there in January.

READ ALSO: Italy: More than 500,000 jobs lost to coronavirus

India is now the world’s third worst-affected country, behind only the U.S. and Brazil.

It has seen eight times the number of cases as China that has a similar-sized population and is where the virus originated late 2019.

India during Coronavirus [PHOTO CREDIT: Anadolu AgencY]

Officials said they had reversed a decision to reopen the Taj Mahal, India’s most famous tourist attraction, in the city of Agra, 200km southeast of New Delhi, following a spate of new cases in the area.

(Reuters/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application