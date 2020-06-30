Protests in Ethiopia kill eight, injure 80

Ethiopian prime minister
Ethiopian prime minister, Abiye Ahmed. [PHOTO CREDIT: CNN.com]

At least eight people have been killed and 80 injured in protests in the Ethiopian town of Adama after a popular singer was killed in the capital a day before, a doctor said on Tuesday.

Ethiopian youths in the capital and other cities protested against the killing of a popular singer, Haacaaluu Hundeessaa.

Six people died on their way to hospital and two died in intensive care, said Mekonnen Feyissa, the medical director of Adama’s main hospital.

The hospital received around 80 injured patients, he said. Most had been shot but some had been hit with rocks or stabbed.

Adama is about 90 km (56 miles) southeast of the capital, Addis Ababa

The unrest had jeopardised Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s power base in his ethnic heartland.

Mr Abiy called for calm following the killing of the musician whose political songs were the soundtrack of the protest movement that propelled the prime minister to power two years ago. In a tweet, Mr Abiy offered condolences and promised an investigation.

Mr Feyissa said the hospital had received around 80 wounded patients.

Most had been shot but some had been hit with rocks or stabbed. Six died en route to the hospital and two died in intensive care.

The prime minister and the slain singer are both from the Oromo ethnic group, Ethiopia’s largest, which has long complained of being marginalised by national leaders from other communities.

READ ALSO: Iran issues arrest warrant on U.S. President Trump

Footage posted on social media showed large crowds surrounding a car said to carry Haacaaluu’s body, slowly walking to his home town of Ambo, about 100 km west of Addis Ababa.

Other pictures appeared to show demonstrators pulling down and beheading a statue of former emperor Haile Selassie’s father in the Oromo city of Harar.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the pictures or video.

(Reuters/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application