U.S. delivers anti-tank missiles to Ukraine in support against Russia

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, on Wednesday, said that the U.S. would deliver a shipment of 60 million dollars’ worth of military equipment to Ukraine.

The embassy said the shipment included anti-tank missiles, in support against Russian aggression.

The embassy said in a statement that the shipment, which arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday and includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, ammunition and radios, is part of security assistance and cooperation efforts.

“The United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,’’ the statement said.

Ukraine’s military has been fighting Russian-supported rebel groups in eastern Ukraine, near the Russian border, for more than six years.

According to estimates by the United Nations, more than 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

The conflict erupted after Kiev ousted its pro-Russian president in early 2014 in a political shift towards the West.

Russia, which has represented the rebels at international peace talks, has repeatedly denied allegations of direct involvement in the conflict. (dpa/NAN)