Turkey jails opposition journalist on charges of espionage

An Ankara court on Friday ordered the detention of a journalist who has been critical of the government, on charges of “political and military espionage,” state news agency Anadolu reports.

Muyesser Yildiz, Ankara Managing Editor of media outlet Oda TV, was jailed along with a military officer identified by the initials EB, Anadolu said.

Mr Yildiz is accused of frequent contacts with the military official, Oda TV said.

The court cited Mr Yildiz’s reports on Turkish military personnel allegedly meeting with Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, Oda TV claimed.

Turkey backed Haftar’s rival, the UN-backed government in Tripoli, and sent military equipment and training personnel to help fight against the warlord.

Turkish police detained Yildiz and Tele 1 TV Ankara representative Ismail Dukel on Monday in Ankara. Dukel was released on bail, Anadolu said.

In March, Turkey blocked access to Oda TV for the alleged violation of a law that regulates the internet.

Prior to that decision, two Oda TV journalists were arrested because of a report covering the funeral of a Turkish intelligence service officer who was allegedly killed in Libya, the outlet said.

“Journalism under arrest,” Oda TV website wrote following the arrest on Friday.

(dpa/NAN)

