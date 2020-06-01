Thousands return to work as Philippines eases 76-day lockdown

President Rodrigo Duterte
President Rodrigo Duterte

Thousands returned to work in the Philippines on Monday as the country emerged from one of the longest virus lockdowns in the world.

Buses, commuter trains, taxis and modernised jeepneys or mini-buses resumed operations in Manila after 76 days of suspension, but only allowed to take in a reduced number of passengers to ensure physical distancing.

“Many people are now allowed to go out and many industries are reopening so you’ll see a lot of vehicles, but the situation remains abnormal,’’ Guillermo Eleazar, national deputy police chief for operations, said.

Bank teller Gabbie Vilda said that half of her company’s employees are able to work from their homes, but for those who are required to go to the office, like her, they were given face masks, alcohol and hazard pay.

In spite of the precautions, she is worried about people who do not strictly follow health protocols and expose others to risk.

“I feel anxious going to work. No matter how much you take care of yourself, if there are people who lack discipline or can’t follow protocols, people will get infected,’’ she told ABS-CBN News.

The country’s department of health said that there are 18,086 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, including 957 deaths as of Sunday.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Air ambulance crashes in Philippines, kills all onboard

Over 60 per cent of the infections and almost 75 per cent of deaths were in Metro Manila.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque cautioned the public against being complacent; stressing that COVID-19 was still a threat even as the country began to shift to less stringent “general’’ community quarantine.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application