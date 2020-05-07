Two killed in Croatian military aeroplane crash

Croatian air force's Zlin 424L plane crash. Image via Twitter
An airplane crashed on Thursday near the Croatian coastal city of Zadar, killing two members of the Croatian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry said the deceased were a flight instructor and a cadet, who were flying a small Zlin aircraft.

The accident happened at around 4.00 p.m. local time near the village of Biljane Donje during a regular training flight.

This was the second fatal accident for the Croatian Air Force this year.

On January 27, a Kiowa OH-58D military helicopter with two crew members on board crashed into the Adriatic Sea between Zablace and Zlarin in the Sibenik archipelago, killing both pilots.

(Xinhua/NAN))

