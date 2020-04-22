Trump to sign immigration order on Wednesday

President Donald Trump speaking in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaking in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would sign an Executive Order, putting a temporary halt on new immigration to the country for at least 60 days.

He, however, said the measure was a means to shore up jobs for U.S. citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said the measure was only applicable to those entering under the green card, the permit which gave full residence in the country, adding that there would be some exemptions.

The move is the latest Trump measure restricting immigration to the U.S. including a sharp reduction in refugees and asylum seekers allowed into the country and a ban on most immigration from several countries.

“I want to ensure U.S. citizens are first in line for jobs when the country re-opens from the coronavirus shutdown, otherwise, labour will be flown in from abroad.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.