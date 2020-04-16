Retired Pope Benedict celebrates 93rd birthday under ‘house arrest’

Pope Benedict

Former Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday celebrated his 93rd birthday under strict isolation at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Benedict, who has been living in a monastery within Vatican grounds since retiring seven years ago, has stopped contacts with the outside world to minimise contagion risks.

“We live under ‘house arrest’ like so many people in Italy, and though thank goodness everybody is doing well, of course there are no visits,’’ his private secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, told Vatican News.

However, a surprise is planned for the retired pontiff.

Mr Gaenswein said he would be given an advance copy of his new biography, a 1,100-page “magnum opus” by Peter Seewald, a German author who already published several book interviews with Benedict.

“Benedict XVI: Ein Leben” (Benedict XVI: A Life) is due out on May 4.

In the past years, Benedict celebrated his birthdays with a delegation from his home German state of Bavaria, including his 96-year-old brother Georg Ratzinger, also a priest.

In 2019, Pope Francis paid Benedict a visit on the eve of his birthday.

Benedict XVI was formerly known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany.

In 2013, he became the first pope to resign in almost 600 years.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.