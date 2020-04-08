JUST IN: Bernie Sanders quits American presidential run, setting stage for Trump-Biden clash

Related News

American senator, Bernie Sanders, has ended his primary contest for the Democratic Party presidential ticket.

Mr Sanders made the announcement to his campaign team via a video conference on Wednesday morning. His departure has now left former Vice-President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee for the opposition ticket.

Mr Biden, 77, would challenge President Donald Trump of the Republican Party at the poll slated for November.

Mr Sanders announced suspension of his campaign a day after he protested against an in-person ballot that was held in the Wisconsin presidential primary. The senator said the election should have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Mr Sanders, 78, from Vermont, was once deemed a frontrunner for the ticket after winning the popular vote in the early states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. But he started lagging behind when the primary moved to South Carolina where Mr Biden started bagging major endorsements.

The moderate wing of the party started rallying behind Mr Biden, handing him consequent victories that placed him well above Mr Sanders in the race.

As of February ending, Mr Sanders had raised $182 million for his campaign with $19 million cash on hand, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Mr Biden at the time had raised only $88 million and had $12 million cash on hand.

Still, Mr Biden’s campaign also soared when he won the so-called Super Tuesday victories last month. He has vowed to pitch an ardent challenge against Mr Trump, whose leadership strength has again been tested by the raging coronavirus.