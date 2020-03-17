U.S. designates new ISIS leader global terrorist

U.S. President Donald Trump plan on imposing travel ban on Nigeria and some other countries
President Donald Trump

The United States has named Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla, the new leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, announced this at a news briefing in Washington on Tuesday.

Mr Pompeo said Mr al-Mawla succeeded ISIS former leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria in October.

In a statement following the briefing, the Department of State said Mr al-Mawla was “active in ISIS’ predecessor organisation, al-Qai’da in Iraq, and steadily rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Amir.”

“al-Mawla helped drive and attempt to justify the abduction, slaughter and trafficking of Yazidi religious minorities in northwest Iraq, and oversees the group’s global operations.

“As a result of this designation, U.S. persons will be generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with al-Mawla.

“His property and interests in property subject to U.S. jurisdiction will be blocked,” the statement said.

The department warned against provision of material support or resources to ISIS, any deliberate attempt to do so would amount to a crime.

“Today’s announcement is part of a larger comprehensive effort to defeat ISIS that, in coordination with the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, has made significant progress.

“We have completely destroyed ISIS’ so-called ‘caliphate’ in Iraq and Syria, and we are taking the fight to its branches and networks around the world.

“This whole-of-government effort is destroying ISIS in its safe havens, denying its ability to recruit foreign terrorist fighters and stifling its financial resources.

“We are countering the group’s false propaganda it disseminates over the internet and social media, and helping to stabilise liberated areas in Iraq and Syria so the displaced can return to their homes and begin to rebuild their lives,” it added.

(NAN)

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.