Coronavirus: Austria stops passenger train connections with Italy

Related News

Austria on Wednesday stopped all passenger train connections between her and neighbouring Italy, Austria’s state railway OeBB said.

According to an OeBB spokesman, the country’s railway has been following authorities’ orders in area of government’s drastic measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Cargo trains will continue to run between the two countries, which are part of one of Europe’s main transport arteries that connect Italy with Germany via Austria,” the spokesman said.

However, in addition to stopping the trains, Austrian police were preparing to start border checks for vehicles from Italy, to enforce an entry ban for a broad range of travellers from Austria’s neighbouring country.

(dpa/NAN)