13 monkeys in Nepal drown saving colleague

Thirteen wild monkeys trying to save a drowning member themselves got drowned in a pond in a village in western Nepal, a local government official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at an artificial pond in Gorkha Municipality, around 140 kilometres west of Kathmandu, as the monkeys tried to save a drowning member of the group, said Kul Bahadur Kunwar, chair of the local ward.

“Water from overnight rain had partially filled the pond,’’ Kunwar told dpa.

“The monkeys fell into the pond one after another and drowned,’’ he said.

This is the second time in six months that more than a dozen monkeys drowned in a pond in Nepal.

Sixteen monkeys drowned in a pond in Sindhupalchowk, 66 kilometres north-east of Kathmandu, in August 2019.

The Old World monkeys, native to various parts of Asia, have been in conflict with villagers in Nepal’s hills.

The monkeys raid crops, steal food and sometimes attack people, locals complain.

“The monkeys generally like to live near human settlements,’’ said primatologist Mukesh Kumar Chalise, who has done extensive research on the species.

He attributes the rise in cases of monkey menace in Nepal’s hills to two reasons.

“First, under the government’s reforestation programme, authorities planted trees that were not favourable for monkeys.

“That had a massive impact on their habitat in the jungle.

“Second, farmlands close to the forests, where they live in the wild, have been left barren as people migrate to the cities.

“Because of this, the monkeys do not get enough to eat without raiding human settlements,’’ he said.

“Mass deaths among monkeys are common because they tend to do things in groups,’’ he added.

(dpa/NAN)