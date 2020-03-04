Super Tuesday: Biden wins 9 states; Sanders wins 3

Related News

Tuesday, March 3, marked the largest day of voting in the United States as voters in 14 states cast their votes for the Democratic Party primaries.

The states involved are Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden emerged winner after winning nine states – Texas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.

Joe Biden is a 77 years old presidential candidate running under the democrat’s party in the US, he was the 47th vice president of the United States, serving in former president Barack Obama’s administration, and a six-term senator from Delaware. Health care, according to The New York Times remains “a top priority for him.”

On the other hand, candidate Bernie Sanders gained victory in three states, his home state – Vermont, Utah, and Colorado.

Sanders, 78, was the former mayor of Burlington. He was elected into the House of Representatives in 1990 and then elected into the Senate in 2006. In the 2016 Democratic presidential primary he was the runner-up to Hilary Clinton. The New York Times reports that he is a “self-described democratic socialist,” in that he has “never joined the party he hopes to lead.”

Although no one has been declared victor over California, Mr Sanders is currently taking the lead.

Other candidates, senator Elizabeth Warren and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, had poor representation in the primary elections. They, however, still remain in the race.

Despite pouring more than half a billion dollars into his campaign, Mr Bloomberg’s only victory was in Samoa.

Mr Bloomberg’s press secretary, Julie Wood, shared that the poor representation will not end his Democratic nomination bid.

“As our campaign manager said before the polls closed tonight, any campaign would reassess after tonight, after next week, after any time there was a vote,” she said.

Mr Bloomberg is the CEO of Bloomberg LP and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies. He has served as a former Wall Street executive and former three-term mayor of New York City (2002-2013).

Delegation

To win a nomination, candidates need a majority of delegates.

A total of 1991 delegates is what it takes to win.

NBC News as of 1:44pm on Wednesday, shows Mr Biden with the greatest number of delegates at 453, Mr Sanders at 373, Ms Warren at 39, Pete Buttigieg at 26, Mr Bloomberg at 7, and Tulsi Gabbard at 1.