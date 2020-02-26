India wedding party bus plunge, kills 23

India on map
India on map

At least 23 people in a wedding party were killed when their bus fell into a river in India’s northern state of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

Five passengers were injured in the accident that occurred after the bus plunged into the Mej river while traversing a bridge in the Bundi district.

“The driver lost control of the bus after one of the vehicle’s tyres burst.

“The bus fell some 10 metres into the river. Most victims, that include two children died on the spot,’’ police officer Suresh Gurjar said.

The others injured were hospitalised and reported to be stable, Gurjar said.

India has the highest number of traffic fatalities in the world, mostly blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicles along with negligent driving.

Nearly 149,000 people died in road accidents in India in 2018, according to government data.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.